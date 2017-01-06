Northmor boys overwhelm Elgin

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor got out to a fast start at home against Elgin on Thursday and never trailed in claiming a 54-30 win.

The Knights led 20-2 after the opening eight minutes and then outscored the Comets 17-12 in the second period and 11-6 in the third to open up a 48-20 advantage. While Elgin took a 10-6 advantage in the fourth, Northmor was able to cruise to the win.

Demetrius Johnson paced the Knights with 16 points, while both Tyler Kegley and Brock Pletcher had 12 and Alijah Keen finished with 10. Pletcher connected on three three-pointers in the win.

Highland Scots

Centerburg’s defense was the difference as the Trojans topped Highland in a Thursday night Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference game by a 44-31 margin.

Highland was held to single digits in each of the opening three quarters, with Centerburg leading 10-8 after the first period, 20-14 at the half and 25-19 after three. The Trojans then outscored the Scots 19-12 in the fourth to pull away for the victory.

The Scots were led by Dylan Tuggle’s 13 points. Mack Anglin added eight.

