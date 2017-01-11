Ontario bests Northmor in girls basketball action

GALION — The Lady Golden Knights of Northmor welcomed the Ontario Lady Warriors on Tuesday night to compete in non-conference action. Ontario came away with a 56-38 victory.

Northmor has now dropped below .500 on the season at 5-6 overall.

The Lady Knights took the early lead, 11-9 heading into the second quartery. Ontario found its groove however and outscored Northmor in the second to take a 25-20 lead into the half. The Lady Warriors would keep the momentum, coming out in the third and scoring 25 points to the Knights 11 to jump ahead big, 50-31. Northmor would not be able to overcome, scoring just seven points in the fourth en route to the loss.

Maddie Swihart lead the way for Northmor with 11 points. Lydia Farley dropped in 10. Brooke Bennett contributed eight points on the night and Becca Duckworth chipped in four. Rounding out the Lady Knights scoring was Hope Miracle and Christianna Boggs with two points apiece and Karalee Patterson with a single point from the free-throw line.

Ontario had three players in double-figures on the night. Amanda Neithing and Nashail Shelby had 14 points each and Emily Yeager added 10 points in the Lady Warriors victory.

The Northmor squad has two upcoming MOAC Blue games in the next few days. On Thursday Jan. 12, they will make the short trip to Mount Gilead to meet up with the Lady Indians. The Lady Knights will then turn around on Saturday Jan. 14 at 1 pm to play the Cardington Lady Pirates at home.

