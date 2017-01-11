Mount Gilead boys top Tigers on OT; Highland drops contest in 2OT

By Rob Hamilton

Mount Gilead poured on the points in a non-league overtime win over Galion Tuesday by an 85-78 score.

The Indians led 14-9 after the first quarter, but the Tigers closed within a 31-28 margin by the half and tied the game at 48 after three periods. Both teams scored 20 in the fourth, but MG took a 17-10 advantage in the extra session to claim the win.

Zack Hosack scored 27 points to lead Mount Gilead, hitting four three-pointers in the game. Seth Young hit three times from long range on his way to tallying 15, while Austin Vanderkooi (14), Tyler Bland (12) and Mason Mollohan (11) all were also in double figures.

Highland Scots

It took two overtimes, but Pleasant was able to outlast Highland on Tuesday by a 59-55 margin.

The Scots led 13-6 after the first quarter and 25-18 at the half, but Pleasant battled back in the second half. The Spartans closed within a 40-39 score entering the fourth quarter and tied the game at 48 by the end of regulation. Both teams scored four points in the first extra session, but Highland was outscored 7-3 in the second overtime.

Mack Anglin paced the Scots with 22 points, while Quin Winkelfoos added 14 and Dylan Tuggle scored eight.

