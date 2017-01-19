Girls’ Basketball: Highland wins Tuesday non-league contest

By Rob Hamilton

A second straight strong defensive performance led Highland past host Clear Fork by a 33-25 margin on Tuesday.

The Lady Scots held their opponents to single digits in each of the first three quarters, taking an 8-2 lead after the first. Both teams scored nine points in the second period and Highland took a 12-2 advantage in the third to move in front 29-13.

While Highland was outscored 12-4 in the fourth, they were still able to win by eight and improve to 5-10 on the season.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead’s girls battled back against East Knox in a Wednesday night home game in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference, but fell just short in a 42-40 loss.

Both teams scored seven points in the first quarter, but the Bulldogs jumped out to a 28-18 lead by the half. In the second half, MG outscored their opponents 14-12 in the third quarter and 8-2 in the fourth, but wound up two points shy of their guests.

Northmor Knights

River Valley pulled away from Northmor over the middle two quarters to take a 68-39 decision over the Knights in a Tuesday girls’ basketball game.

The Vikings only led 17-12 after eight minutes of play, but outscored Northmor 17-4 in the second quarter and 21-12 in the third to take a commanding lead they would not relinquish.

Karalee Patterson tallied 20 points to lead the Knights.

