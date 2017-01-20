Cardington boys win at Highland

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington fought back in the second half to take their game at Highland to overtime and then prevailed in the extra session by a 61-58 margin on Thursday.

The Scots led 11-10 after the first quarter and 30-24 at the half. Cardington trimmed one point off their deficit in the third quarter and then outscored Highland 13-8 in the fourth to knot the score at 54. In overtime, Cardington then took a 7-4 advantage to claim the hard-fought win.

Cardington was hot from three-point range in the game, hitting 13 as a team. Garrett Wagner and Derek Goodman both connected with four, while Devin Pearl hit three. Both Wagner and Pearl scored 17 in the gamin, while Goodman added 14. Highland got a game-high 23 points from Mack Anglin, while Kaleb Phillips added 14.

