Sports Briefs

Cardington honoring 1976-77 girls’ BB

The 1976-77 Cardington-Lincoln girls’ basketball team will be honored on Feb. 3 between the varsity and reserve games with Centerburg.

That team was the first girls’ basketball team to win a Mid-Ohio Conference Championship after basketball became an OHSAA-recognized sport in the 1973-74 school year.

Members of the team include Carol Mories Brannon, Donna Peterson, Tina Clark Pfahler, Kathy Mattix Greenwood, Deb Knauber Faulkner, Mary Hoffman, Shelly McGinnis Smith, Sue Klingel, Lori Jones Miller and Brenda French Traxler. Coach was Bill Clauss.

Information received from Evelyn Long.