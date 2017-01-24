MG swim relay team breaks record

The Mount Gilead swimmers competed in the Madison Sprint-vite on Saturday, Jan. 20. The five-team meet also included Mansfield Senior, Kenton, Mansfield Madison and Marion Harding.

The squad did very well and enjoyed the format of having different events than the normal high school lineup. Meet records were set by Evan Zmuda in the 50 breast and Casey Conrad in the 50 fly.

All swimmers scored at this meet, with the following top three finishers: boys 200 medley relay of Logan Conrad, Evan Zmuda, Casey Conrad and Kurtis Brown, 3rd; Evan Zmuda, 1st in the 100 IM, Erin Zmuda, 1st in the 50 breast and 50 fly, Cassandra Snopik, 3rd in the 50 breast and 50 free; Casey Conrad, 3rd in the 100 free; and Logan Conrad, 3rd in the 50 back. Gavin Robinson, Colton Long, Cassandra Snopik, Kurtis Brown, Zack Clark and Casey Conrad achieved personal bests at this meet as well.

The most exciting moment came in the very last event when the boys 400 free relay of Evan Zmuda, Logan Conrad, Casey Conrad and Kurtis Brown broke the MG record that has stood for over 10 years! Next up for the Indians is a home meet/senior night at 6:30 on Jan. 25 at the Marion Y, followed by the MOAC championships on Jan. 28. This will be the last MOAC event for the swimmers as Mount Gilead moves to a new conference next year.

Pictured above are Mount Gilead swim team members Kurtis Brown, Logan Conrad, coach Dina Snow, Casey Conrad and Evan Zmuda. The quartet broke the school's 400 free relay record that had stood for over 10 years.

Information submitted by Dina Snow.

