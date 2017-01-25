Mount Gilead boys fall at home to Pleasant

By Rob Hamilton

MCSSports@civitasmedia.com

Visiting Pleasant upended Mount Gilead in a non-league boys’ basketball game by a 53-39 margin.

The Indians led 13-8 after the first quarter and 20-18 at the half, but could not hold on. Pleasant moved in front by a 35-29 margin after the third quarter and outscored MG 18-10 in the fourth to pull away.

Both Mason Mollohan and Zack Hosack scored 11 for the Indians, while Tyler Bland added 10.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS