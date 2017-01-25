Northmor, Highland both win Tuesday girls’ games

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor traveled to Lucas Tuesday night in girls’ basketball and was able to leave with a 60-40 win.

A fast start proved key for the Knights, as they outscored their opponents 15-2 in the opening period. The score was 23-11 at the half, but Northmor put it away in the third by taking a 19-11 advantage over those eight minutes.

Karalee Patterson led the Knights with 16 points, while Maddie Swihart hit three three-pointers in scoring 13. Becca Duckworth tallied 10.

Highland Scots

Highland snagged a league win on the road against Centerburg on Tuesday by a 46-40 margin.

The Scots had to come back to grab the victory. While they led 9-8 after the first quarter, the Trojans took a 20-15 advantage into the locker room. However, Highland tied the game at 30 by the end of the third period and outscored their opponents 16-10 in the fourth to pick up the win.

Taylor Belcher led Highland with 14 points, while Madison Cecil added 12.

