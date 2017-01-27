Northmor, Cardington victorious in MOAC girls’ games

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor added a league win on Thursday, as they defeated visiting East Knox by a 50-28 margin.

The Knights did most of their damage in the first quarter, outscoring their opponents 25-8 during those eight minutes. The score was 32-12 at the half and Northmor would cruise to the win, taking the second half by an 18-16 margin.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington fought back from a slow start to overwhelm visiting Fredericktown by a 59-41 margin.

The home team trailed 16-13 after the first quarter, but rallied to take a 30-23 lead into the locker room. In the third quarter, they outscored the Freddies 15-11 and then took a 14-7 advantage in the fourth to pull away for the win.

Casey Bertke led Cardington with 20 points, while Sage Brannon added 14 and Kynlee Edwards scored nine.

