Northmor girls get big league win Saturday

On Saturday, Northmor moved into a tie for second place with Elgin in the Blue Division by topping the Comets 53-49 in double overtime in a road game.

Northmor led 8-6 after the first quarter and 19-18 at the half, but Elgin rallied to take a 32-26 lead after three. Northmor was able to tie things up at 40 by the end of regulation and both teams scored five in the first overtime to send the game to a second extra period.

Elgin opened the second overtime with a three-pointer, but Northmor got a three by Maddie Swihart to tie the game and they would outscore their hosts 5-1 the rest of the way to take the win.

Swihart scored 22 points to lead her team to the win. Brooke Bennett added 14 and Karalee Patterson finished with 12, as the Knights improved to 10-8, 8-3 in league play.

