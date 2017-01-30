Highland boys have great weekend

By Rob Hamilton

Highland picked up two wins over the weekend to improve to 10-6 this year.

On Friday, the Scots edged host Fredericktown in a league game, holding on for a 37-35 win. Highland led 11-8 after one quarter and still was up by three at the half. The score was 30-23 by the end of the third quarter and while the Freddies were able to get within two points in the fourth, Highland was able to hold on for the win thanks to two Max Schreiber free throws with six seconds remaining.

Schreiber led the team with 10 points, while Quin Winkelfoos added nine and Kaleb Phillips scored eight.

The Scots had an easier time of things on Saturday when they hosted Danville in a game they won 60-37.

While Highland only led 17-12 after the first quarter, they outscored their opponents 20-7 in the second and 13-4 in the third to blow open the game.

Mack Anglin hit four three-pointers in finishing with 21 points, while Phillips scored 13 and Winkelfoos added 10.

Cardington Pirates

After an evenly-played first half, Cardington exploded in the second half to take a 63-40 win at East Knox Friday.

The Pirates led 17-10 after the first quarter, but their opponents closed within a 26-24 margin by halftime. However, Cardington took the third 13-6 and the fourth by a 24-10 margin to blow open the game and snag another league win.

Both Devin Pearl and Garrett Wagner hit four three-pointers in the game, with Pearl finishing with 20 points and Wagner scoring 12. Derek Goodman added nine and Luke McCarrell scored eight.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead got back into the win column on Friday, topping host Elgin by a 65-56 margin.

The Indians dominated the first half in claiming the win, taking an 18-10 lead after the opening period and expanding it to a 36-19 margin by the half. While Elgin outscored MG 36-29 in the second half, they would not be able to overcome their first-half deficit.

Zack Hosack connected on four three-pointers and scored 24 points in the game. Tyler Bland added 12 and Mason Mollohan finished with 10 points.

Northmor Knights

Northmor struggled offensively in the first half and never recovered in suffering a 46-36 loss at Centerburg on Friday.

The Knights trailed 10-9 after the first quarter and were outscored 11-4 in the second to fall behind by eight. Both teams would score 13 in the third quarter, but the Centerburg took a 12-10 advantage in the fourth to pick up the league win.

Tyler Kegley scored 10 points to lead the Knights, while Demetrius Johnson added eight.

