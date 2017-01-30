MG swimmers compete in MOAC meet

The MG swimmers competed in their last MOAC championship at Marion Saturday against Galion, Marion Harding, Marion Pleasant, Jonathan Alder, Buckeye Valley, River Valley and Elgin.

The boys finished in third place behind Galion and Harding with only 7 swimmers. Congrats to Evan Zmuda for setting 2 new school records in the 200 IM and 100 breast. Evan earned honorable mention MOAC for the IM and 1st team MOAC for the 100 breast. Also earning MOAC honorable mentions were Casey Conrad in the 100 fly and Erin Zmuda in the 100 breast.

Cassandra Snopik, Gavin Robinson, Zack Clark and Casey Conrad all achieved personal bests at this meet as well, and all swimmers on the team scored points toward the totals. Next up for the team is the Sectional Tournament at Columbus Academy on Feb. 11 and the District Tournament at OSU on Feb. 17. Great job, swimmers!!

Information received from Dina Snow.