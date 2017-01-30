Northmor youth win again

Northmor’s youth wrestling team competed in the Galion Youth Covert tournament and won the team championship for the second straight year. Among other teams competing were Galion, Cardington, Pleasant, Clyde, Mansfield and Edison.

Aydan Reyes, Cowin Becker, Garrett Deisch, Ethan Amens, Carter Thomas and Finn Fesler all took first place in the event. Collin Beck, Carter Watkins and Macey Grauer finished second.

Taking third were Nicholas Armrose, Tucker Strobel and Luke Remy. Also, Brady Carr, Bohdi Workman, Gavin Lease, Riley Grauer, C.J. Stoney and Landon Frank all placed fourth.

The Northmor youth wrestling team recently picked up a championship at a Galion tournament.

Information sent by Dan Reyes.

