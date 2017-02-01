Northmor wins Tuesday non-league boys’ game; Cardington suffers defeat

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor battled back after a slow start to top Grandview Heights in non-league action from Tuesday. The final score of the home game was 52-49.

Grandview got off to a fast start, taking a 14-5 lead after eight minutes of action. However, the Knights caught on fire in the second quarter as they surged ahead to lead 25-22 at the half. Both teams then scored 27 points in the second half, as Northmor was able to hold on for the win.

Demetrius Johnson tallied 14 points to lead Northmor, while Kyle Kegley hit three three-pointers on his way to an 11-point showing. Also, Tyler Kegley finished with nine and Alijah Keen contributed eight.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington was upended by Buckeye Valley in a Tuesday home non-league game by a 61-49 margin.

The Pirates led 14-10 after the first quarter, but BV exploded for 20 in the second to take a 30-25 advantage at the half. They would then outscore Cardington 17-13 in the third and 14-11 in the fourth to gradually pull away in the contest.

Devin Pearl, Derek Goodman and Luke McCarrell all scored 10 for the Pirates, while Skyler Bowling added nine.

