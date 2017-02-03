Northmor, Cardington get league wins in boys’ basketball

By Rob Hamilton

MCSSports@civitasmedia.com

Northmor made it two in a row in boys’ basketball on Thursday by trouncing East Knox 67-44 in a home league contest.

The Knights jumped out to a 14-5 lead after the first quarter and never looked back, as they outscored their opponents 18-14 in the second quarter, 22-14 in the third and 13-11 in the fourth to pull away for the 23-point decision.

Four players reached double figures for Northmor. Brock Pletcher drained five threes on his way to a team-high 17 points, while Zach Parrott added 16. Both Demetrius Johnson and Kyle Kegley added 12, with Kegley connecting three times from beyond the arc.

Cardington Pirates

A big third quarter got Cardington past visiting Fredericktown on Thursday by a 68-60 margin.

Cardington led 22-20 after the first quarter, but the Freddies had tied things up at 35 by halftime. However, in the third, Cardington took control of the game by outscoring their opponents 18-5. While the Freddies had a 20-15 advantage in the fourth, they were unable to erase that 13-point deficit.

Devin Pearl (24 points), Cody Long (17) and Garrett Wagner (14) all hit three three-pointers for the Pirates in the league win.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS