Highland bowlers edged by BV this week

The Highland bowling teams were both edged by Buckeye Valley in action from Tuesday.

In the match, which was hosted by the Barons, the boys’ team lost by a mere 2013-2098 margin. For the Scots, Jordan Grizzle had both the high game (214) and series (387). Wade Adkins had a round of 197 and Dana Hicks had games of 187 and 182.

The girls’ team also lost a close match, as BV won by a 1852-1824 margin. Halie O’Leary topped Highland by bowling a 221 game and a 370 series. Sophia Thompson added a round of 182.

