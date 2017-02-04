Cardington boys outlast Mount Gilead in wild offensive-minded contest

In an game that was a delight for fans of fast-paced, high-octane offense, Cardington survived at Mount Gilead to take an 82-80 win on a jump shot by Cody Long with 2.9 seconds remaining.

Neither team could take control of the game, which featured 17 lead changes and two ties, including one on a Mason Mollohan put-back for the Indians with 22 seconds to go which knotted the score at 80.

The Pirates hit 13 three-pointers in the game, getting four of those in the first quarter to take an early 18-17 lead. Garrett Wagner, who finished with 17 points, connected on three of those shots.

MG battled back to take a 26-20 lead early in the second quarter, but the Pirates went on an 11-0 run to take the lead, which they maintained into the half at 42-35.

The Indians would gradually snip away at that lead throughout the third until they regained the advantage at 56-55 on an Austin Vanderkooi three. They would still hold a one-point lead at 65-64 entering the fourth quarter.

From there, the two teams would continue jockeying for the advantage. Early in the period, Cardington went in front by four points at 71-67, but the Indians fought back to take a 74-73 lead. However, the Pirates would be strong enough down the stretch to regain the lead and barely hold on for a crucial Blue Division win that keeps them in a tie for the lead.

Devin Pearl had a huge game for the Pirates, hitting five three-pointers and scoring a game-high 29 points. Long finished with 19 points, connecting three times from beyond the arc, while Wagner had a total of four threes to go with his 17. Derek Goodman added 11.

For Mount Gilead, Mollohan scored 22, Vanderkooi had 21, Zack Hosack finished with 17 and Seth Young scored nine points on three threes.

Sports Editors Note: The full story with photographs will be available Monday.

By Rob Hamilton MCSSports@civitasmedia.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS