Girls’ BB tournament draw

Cardington received the seventh seed to highlight local Division III girls’ basketball teams when Central District tournament draws were announced Sunday. The Pirates will first take the court on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. at home against either West Jefferson or Grandview Heights.

Northmor will also have a home game in the tournament, as they play in the first round on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. against Fredericktown. Also playing on that date and time will be Highland, who will travel to fifth-seeded Pleasant. Mount Gilead plays on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at either fourth-seeded Liberty Union or Northridge.

Information received from the Central District Athletic Board.