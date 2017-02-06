Northmor boys win Saturday; Highland edged by Trojans in OT

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor picked up their third win of the week on Saturday when a big third quarter boosted them past Elgin by a 47-30 margin in a road contest.

The Knights trailed 11-10 after the first quarter, but responded to take a slim 25-22 lead into halftime. They would overwhelm the Comets in the third by a 17-2 margin to take control of the game, though, and wound up winning by double digits.

Brock Pletcher led the team with 11 points, while Demetrius Johnson added 10 and both Kyle Kegley and Tyler Kegley finished with nine.

Highland Scots

Centerburg rallied to send their Saturday night game at home against Highland to overtime and then controlled the extra period in stealing a 60-51 lead from the Scots.

Highland led 18-15 after the first quarter and increased their advantage to a 32-22 margin by the half. However, the Trojans took three points off that lead in the third quarter and then outscored the Scots 15-8 in the fourth to tie things at 49 at the end of regulation. They would then take an 11-2 advantage in overtime to pick up the win.

Mack Anglin hit four three-pointers and finished with 20 points to lead Highland. Kaleb Phillips added 16 points, while Andrew Wheeler scored nine.

