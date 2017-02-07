Buckeye Central girls top Cardington Monday

By Rob Hamilton

Buckeye Central gradually pulled away from host Cardington in claiming a 59-42 win on Monday.

The score was only 16-13 in favor of the Bucks after the opening period of play, but they outscored Cardington 16-7 in the second quarter to take a double-digit lead into the intermission. They would then take a 15-11 advantage in the third and a 12-11 one in the fourth to continue pulling away in Cardington’s non-league loss.

The Pirates got 10 points from Kynlee Edwards and eight from Paige Clinger in the game.

