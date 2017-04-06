Northmor, MG boys struggle in Wednesday losses

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor could not get untracked on Wednesday and suffered a 10-0 loss to Fredericktown as a result.

The Knights were held to two hits in the contest and also struggled on the mound. Five pitchers combined to give up eight hits and nine walks, while striking out four. Offensively, the team only got singles by Conor Becker and Alijah Keen.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead struggled with East Knox’s offense on Wednesday in falling by a 17-0 margin in five innings.

Three MG pitchers combined to give up 13 hits and eight walks in the game, striking out two in the process. The team got two hits in the game — a double by Alex Clark and single by Cory Conant.

