Mount Gilead Youth Football sign-ups

The Mount Gilead Indians Youth Football program will hold registration for the 2017 season on Saturdays, May 6, May 13 and May 20 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Cherry Street Gym.

The program is made up of three divisions depending on age and grade: Junior Colts, 7-8 years old; Little Colts, 9-10 years old and Big Colts, 11-12 years old. Seventh graders must play junior high football.

The program is open to any student who is enrolled in Mount Gilead, Gilead Christian or a home-schooled program and lives in the Mount Gilead Exempted Village School District and is 7-12 by Nov. 1.

The program’s primary focus is teaching the fundamentals and basics of football in a competitive environment. The registration fee is $99 to $124 per player. No money is due until July 30 and fundraising is available to offset cost.

For more information, contact Mike Irwin (614-352-7144), Bill Baldwin (419-560-0559) or Joe Long (419-560-4857).

Information received from Mike Irwin.