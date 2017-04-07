Northmor SB edged by Freddies Wednesday

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor was edged at home by Fredericktown, losing a 7-6 game after a late comeback was thwarted.

The Freddies scored three runs in the top of the second inning and led 3-2 after that frame. With the score 4-3 entering the fourth, Fredericktown tallied two runs in that inning to lead by three. It was still a three-run margin at 7-4 going into the bottom of the seventh. The Knights got two runs in that inning, but were stopped just short of tying the game.

Shelbey Lilly struck out three, walked two and gave up nine hits in taking the loss, as Fredericktown hit three home runs in the game. Offensively, Northmor got two doubles and a single by Lydia Farley and three singles by Andrea Weis. Aly Blunk had a double and single and Cristianna Boggs contributed a double.

“When the wind kicked up, routine fly balls carried a long way,” said coach Russ Montgomery. “That was the difference in the game. We had a few errors, but that didn’t have an impact on the game other than pitching to extra batters.”

