Cardington baseball sweeps Ridgedale Saturday

By Rob Hamilton

[email protected]

Cardington cruised to a sweep of Ridgedale in a Saturday doubleheader, winning by scores of 11-1 and 15-4.

In the first game, Garrett Wagner pitched a no-hitter. Devin Pearl had three singles and drove in three runs, while Clayton Clark had a double and single and Nate Craig had two singles and two steals.

The second game saw Daniel Kill collect the win. The score was tied at three after the first inning, but Cardington got eight in the third and four in the fourth to pull away for their second win of the day.

Nico Wade had three singles and three RBIs, while Clark added two doubles and four stolen bases and Pearl added two singles and two RBIs.

Highland Scots

Highland surrendered a season-high 12 runs against Bloom-Carroll on Saturday in losing by a 12-4 margin.

The Scots gave up five runs in the second inning to fall behind by a 6-2 margin and never could get into the contest. Seven errors hurt Highland, who only gave up six hits in the game.

Sam Lopiccolo walked five and struck out three in starting, while Matty Reid and Reese Weissenfluh also pitched. Mack Anglin had a double and single to pace the Scot offense.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS