Mount Gilead track sweeps own relay invite

Mount Gilead won both the girls’ and boys’ meets at the Mount Gilead Relays on Friday.

Due to three teams not showing up due to weather concerns, the meet took place between the Indians, Willard, Utica and Columbus East. The Lady Indians scored 60, while both Willard and Utica had 36 and East finished with eight.

For the girls, the team of Jessica Brewer, Bridgette Millisor, Addison Chapman and Olivia Brewer took the 800 relay in 1:56.8; while Darcy Picker, Hannah Bush, Olivia Brewer and Micah James won the 1600 relay in 4:40.7.

The 3200 relay team of James, Bush, Baylee Hack and Picker won in 10:44.7. Those four girls also won the 6400 relay in 23:55. Savannah Randall, Samantha Sullivan, Zoie Barron and Alexis McCoy won the 400 shuttle hurdles in 1:19.4.

The team also had the top scores in two field event relays. Millisor, Jessica Brewer and Makenzie Strahm were tops in the long jump; while Skylar Edwards, Randall and Kelsey Kennon won the shot put. Millisor (12’10.75”) and Edwards (31’10”) had the top individual efforts in their events.

The boys won with 58, while Willard had 40, Utica scored 24 and East had 16.

MG’s 800 relay of Drake McCallen, Jonah Barnett, Dustin Frazier and Brandon Stevens won in 1:36.5; while Barnett, Stevens, Nicholas Weiss and Austin Hallabrin won the 1600 relay in 3:35.2. Weiss, Casey White, Colten Clark and Hallabrin took the 3200 relay in 8:40.

The 6400 relay went to Mount Gilead’s team of Weiss, Hallabrin, White and Trevor Ball in a time of 19:16. Fraizer, Bryceton Gaines, Barnett and Liam Dennis won the 800 sprint medley in 1:41.4. The distance medley team of Kyle White, Gavin Robinson, Sy Shipman and Ball took first in 8:11.5.

Also, the shuttle hurdle group of Conner Page, Dennis, Aaron Baer and Josh Brown won in 1:09.9 and Kyle White and Clark were the top pole vaulting team, with White going 9’ to be the top individual.

