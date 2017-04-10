Sports Calendar

Wednesday, April 12

• Northmor at Cardington, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

• Highland at East Knox, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

• Centerburg at Mount Gilead, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

Thursday, April 13

• Ridgedale and Utica at Cardington, track and field, 4:30 p.m.

• Buckeye Valley and Pleasant at Highland, track and field, 5 p.m.

• Lexington at Cardington, softball, 5:15 p.m.

• Highland at Loudonville, softball, 5:15 p.m.

Friday, April 14

• Cardington at East Knox, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

• Highland at Fredericktown, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

• Elgin at Mount Gilead, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

• Centerburg at Northmor, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

Saturday, April 15

• Cardington, Mount Gilead and Northmor at Loudonville Inv., track and field, 9:30 a.m.

• River Valley at Highland, baseball, 10 a.m.

• Bucyrus and Danville at Cardington, baseball, 11 a.m.

• Fairfield Christian and Danville at Cardington, softball, 11 a.m.

• Highland at Grandview Heights, softball, 11 a.m.

• Mount Gilead at Westland, baseball and softball, 11 a.m.

Monday, April 17

• Fredericktown at Cardington, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

• Mount Gilead at Highland, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

• Northmor at East Knox, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday, April 18

• Quad meet at Northmor, track and field, 4:30 p.m.

• Mount Gilead at River Valley, track and field, 5 p.m.

• Galion and Centerburg at Highland, track and field, 5 p.m.

• East Knox at Highland, baseball, 5:15 p.m.

• Highland at Bexley, softball, 5:15 p.m.

• East Knox at Northmor, softball, 5:15 p.m.