Northmor, Cardington win Monday softball contests

Both Mount Gilead and host Northmor finished with eight hits in their Monday softball game, but Northmor was able to take advantage of their offense in claiming a 4-0 win.

The Knights picked up two runs in the first inning and added two more in the fourth, while pitcher Shelbey Lilly shut out the Indians. She struck out six in the contest.

Lydia Farley had a triple for the Knights, while both Cristianna Boggs and Aly Blunk had a double and single.

For MG, Makayla Hill struck out six and walked three in the game. McKenzie Bump and Hailey Dean both had two hits.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington’s offense overwhelmed host Highland on Monday, as the Pirates took a 14-1 win in five innings.

Both teams scored in the opening inning, but Cardington added three in the second, four in the third, one in the fourth and five in the fifth as they gradually pulled away for the win.

The Pirates took an 11-4 edge in hits and also benefited from three Highland errors.

