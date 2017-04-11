Highland and Northmor pick up Monday baseball wins

By Rob Hamilton

Highland got strong performances both offensively and defensively in topping Cardington 10-1 in a home league game on Monday.

The Pirates took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but Highland picked up four in their half of the frame and added three more in the second to take a commanding lead.

Mack Anglin and Colton Liszkai combined to pitch a two-hitter for the Scots. Anglin surrendering one hit and struck out seven in five innings, while Liszkai added three strikeouts and also only gave up one hit.

Devin Pearl suffered the loss for Cardington, as Highland tallied 12 hits in the game. Anglin had a double and single, while Tate Tobin, Jarin Vasquez and Max Schreiber all had two singles, with Schreiber driving in three runs.

Northmor Knights

Two big innings paved the way for Northmor to defeat Mount Glead 11-3 at home on Monday.

MG led 2-1 going into the bottom of the second inning, but Northmor tallied four runs in their half of the inning to take a three-run lead. Then, with the score 6-3 going into the bottom of the sixth inning, the Knights picked up five more runs to pull away for the eight-run win.

Kyle Kegley and Sam Eichorn combined to strike out 12 and walk four, while only giving up four hits. Kegley picked up the win for the Knights. Wyatt Reeder had three hits for Northmor, while Tyler Kegley added two.

For Mount Gilead, Cory Conant and Tyler Bland combined to strike out two and walk four, while giving up 11 hits. Evan Edwards connected for a double.

