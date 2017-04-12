MG Track and Field Invitational having alumni breakfast

This season marks the 50th annual Mount Gilead Track and Field Invitational.

The Mount Gilead track and field team would like to recognize this historical day by inviting former athletes, friends, fans and families to an alumni breakfast to be held prior to the invitational on May 6 from 7-9 a.m. at Mount Gilead High School.

Please help spread the word and tell family, friends and former teammates that were a part of the MGTF program. Please email Lauren Huelsman (Rausch) by April 23 if planning on attending at [email protected] or call the high school at 419-947-6065.

Information received from Lauren Rausch.