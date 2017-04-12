Big fifth inning propels Northmor past Buckeye Central

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor won 12-6 at Buckeye Central on Tuesday thanks to a huge fifth innings.

The score was tied at 1-1 after three innings, but the Bucks scored five in the fourth to take a commanding lead. Northmor responded with a nine-run fifth inning to claim the advantage, though, and then added two runs in the seventh to finish on top by a six-score margin.

Chris Bood started the game and Alijah Keen earned the win in relief. The two combined to strike out seven, walk six and give up six hits.

Keen added a double and two singles offensively, while Nate Hall had three singles. Austin Wheeler had a double and single, Conor Becker contributed two singles and Jordan Wiseman finished with a double, as the team mustered 14 hits in the win.

