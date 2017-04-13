Highland girls fight back to top Bulldogs

By Rob Hamilton

[email protected]

East Knox scored first at home against Highland on Wednesday, but the Scots rallied late to take a 5-1 win.

The Bulldogs tallied a run in the second inning, but Highland battled back to get two in the fifth to take the lead. They would then add three in the sixth to pull away for the win.

Morgan Wilhelm drove in the winning run with a single in the fifth inning, one of nine hits by the Scots. Lucy Smith earned the win.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS