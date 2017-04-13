Cardington edges Northmor in Wednesday baseball

By Rob Hamilton

[email protected]

Cardington held on to defeat Northmor in a close game by a 3-2 margin on Wednesday.

The Knights scored first in the top of the second inning, but Cardington responded with a run in the bottom of the frame to tie the score. The Pirates added two in the fourth to move in front. While Northmor scored in the top of the seventh, Cardington was able to end the inning before any more damage was done in order to take the win.

Austin Edgell, Dylan Etgen and Mac Warren combined to pitch a two-hitter, striking out four and walking the same number. Edgell picked up the win and Warren recorded the save. Bobby Davis led the offense with two singles.

For Northmor, Sam Eichorn took the loss in relief of Jordan Wiseman. The two combined to strike out six, walk seven and give up five hits.

Highland Scots

Highland dropped a defensive struggle on Wednesday, falling 3-0 to East Knox in a game where Max Schreiber and Kyle Munday combined to pitch a two-hitter, but still couldn’t get the win.

The Bulldogs scored one in the third inning and added a pair of scores in the fifth in taking the win, while Highland was held to three singles in the contest.

Mount Gilead Indians

Centerburg scored early and often in defeating host Mount Gilead by a 14-4 margin on Wednesday.

The Trojans tallied four runs in the first inning and added five in the fourth to take a 9-0 lead. They added five in the top of the fifth before MG tallied four in their half of the inning to get on the scoreboard.

Alex Coder had a double to lead the Indian offense. Mitchell Bell suffered the loss, as he and Trevor McCoy combined to strike out two, walk three and give up 10 hits. The pitching effort was hurt by five errors committed by the defense in the contest.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS