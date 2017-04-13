Mount Gilead summer swim sign-ups

Sign-ups for the 2017 Mount Gilead summer swim team will be held on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Village Offices.

Parents may sign up swimmers, get information and purchase pool passes at that time. The swim team is open to interested swimmers from around the area, but beginners will be asked to pass a swim test for safety.

For more information, contact Dina Snow at 419-560-4884 or at [email protected] . Flyers will be distributed at all county schools with additional contact information.

Information received from Dina Snow.