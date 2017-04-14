Highland track competes in Harding tri Tuesday

By Rob Hamilton

Highland competed in a triangular meet Tuesday at Marion Harding with Big Walnut also competing.

In the girls’ meet, Big Walnut won, with Harding taking second and the Scots finishing third. Highland did win three events in the competition, though.

The 3200 relay team of Taylor Belcher, Sophia Thompson, Laura Spearman and Alex Debord took first in 10:48. Thompson also won the 3200 in 12:20.34, while Christina Rose claimed the long jump with an effort of 14’10.5”.

The boys’ meet finished the same way, with Big Walnut winning and being followed by Harding and Highland, respectively.

While no Scots won events, they finished second in several. Zach Baker was second in the shot put, as were Dalton Lee in the 3200, Jack Weaver in the 400 and the team’s 800-meter relay.

