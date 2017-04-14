Highland girls rally in late innings to top Loudonville

By Rob Hamilton

For the second straight game, Highland was strong in the late innings to claim a win — this time by a 9-1 margin at Loudonville Thursday.

Loudonville scored in the fourth inning to take a 1-0 lead, but the Scots responded with four in the fifth, one in the sixth and four more in the seventh to pull away for the win.

Liz Jensen, Caitlin Carney and Kelsey Walters all had multiple hits for the Highland, with Carney hitting a three-run home run and Walters adding a two-run single. Abby O’Bryant struck out six while only giving up two hits to pick up the win.

