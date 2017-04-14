Posted on by

Highland girls rally in late innings to top Loudonville


By Rob Hamilton

[email protected]

For the second straight game, Highland was strong in the late innings to claim a win — this time by a 9-1 margin at Loudonville Thursday.

Loudonville scored in the fourth inning to take a 1-0 lead, but the Scots responded with four in the fifth, one in the sixth and four more in the seventh to pull away for the win.

Liz Jensen, Caitlin Carney and Kelsey Walters all had multiple hits for the Highland, with Carney hitting a three-run home run and Walters adding a two-run single. Abby O’Bryant struck out six while only giving up two hits to pick up the win.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

9:15 am |    

Commissioners approve plans for GIS and airport

Commissioners approve plans for GIS and airport
3:06 pm |    

Cardington offense on fire in win over Northmor girls

Cardington offense on fire in win over Northmor girls
2:40 pm |    

Hearts for Hospice holding annual dinner and auction event

Hearts for Hospice holding annual dinner and auction event
comments powered by Disqus