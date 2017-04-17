Northmor, Highland win weekend softball games

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor also swept two games on the road with South Central on Saturday.

In winning the first game 12-5, Shelbey Lilly struck out two, walked three and gave up eight hits. Northmor tallied 21 hits in the contest, though. Lily Tate had a home run and two singles, while Cristianna Boggs added a triple and three singles.

Both Lydia Farley and Andrea Weis added a double and two singles. Also, Lindsey Wiseman had three singles and Alee Ivy added two.

The second game was closer, with the Knights taking a 5-3 win. Two runs by SC in the third inning gave them a 2-1 lead, but Northmor responded with two in the fourth and one in the sixth to take a 4-2 advantage and they would hold a lead the rest of the way.

Lilly struck out two, walked one and gave up eight hits to earn her second win of the day. Farley finished with two doubles and a single to lead the offense, while both Boggs and Brianna Bennett added a pair of hits.

Highland Scots

Highland topped Fredericktown by a 9-6 margin on Friday.

The visiting Scots led 2-1 entering the sixth inning, but scored seven in the top of that frame to take a commanding lead. While the Freddies scored three in the bottom of the sixth and two in the seventh, they would not be able to make up for Highland’s seven-run inning, which was highlighted by a three-run triple by Abby O’Bryant.

Lucy Smith earned the win for Highland, who finished with six hits in the game.

The Scots added two wins over Grandview on Saturday. In the first game, they won 8-4. They tallied four runs in the top of the first inning and never relinquished the lead.

O’Bryant, Kelsey Walters and Kaitlyn Carney all had doubles in the first inning, while Morgan Wilhelm finished with three hits in the game.

The second game went down to the wire, as the Scots scored a run in the top of the seventh inning to break open a 5-5 and claim a one-run win. Trailing 5-4, Highland got an RBI from O’Bryant to tie the game. Then, in the seventh, Walters and

Harlee Steck both hit doubles, with Steck driving in Walters for the winning run.

