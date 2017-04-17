Cardington, Highland both win two Saturday BB games

By Rob Hamilton

Highland struggled offensively at Fredericktown on Friday in losing by a 6-2 margin. The Scots led 1-0 after the top of the second inning, but would not be able to score again until the sixth inning. By then, the Freddies had tallied all their runs to take a commanding lead.

Mack Anglin hit a home run to give the Scots their early lead. Also, Drew Duncan had two hits. Anglin suffered the loss in the game, as he and Kyle Munday handled the pitching duties.

The Scots back on the winning track, Saturday, though, as they traveled to River Valley and swept a pair of games.

In the first outing, an 8-4 win, Highland rode a three-run third inning and a two-run fourth to a 5-1 lead. They added three more in the sixth and then held on for the win.

Colten Liszkai earned the win, scattering five hits, and Munday also pitched. Lane Ballard, Tate Tobin and Max Schreiber all had two hits, while Duncan added a triple.

In the second game, the Scots tallied 15 hits in winning by a 10-4 margin. Jack Weaver earned his first career win, as he and Sam LoPiccolo handled the pitching duties in the contest. Weaver struck out five and only allowed three hits in four innings of work.

Tobin had two triples and three total hits, while Duncan and Bryce Geiger also had three hits, with Geiger driving in four runs. Matty Reid added a two-hit game.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington split a pair of games on Saturday, losing 6-2 to Danville, but winning by a 5-1 score over Bucyrus while at home.

Both games were decided late. Danville broke a 2-2 tie by scoring four runs in the top of the seventh inning in the first game. Despite striking out 12, Devin Pearl suffered the loss. Bobby Davis had two hits, while Daniel Kill added a double in the game.

In the second game, it was Cardington breaking a late tie. After Bucyrus scored in the top of the sixth inning to knot the game at 1-1, the Pirates picked up four runs in the bottom of the inning to win. Freshman Nico Wade earned the win for Cardington.

Northmor Knights

Centerburg only outhit Northmor 11-9 in their Friday league contest hosted by the Trojans, but took a 12-3 advantage on the scoreboard. Northmor walked seven batters and three errors led to six unearned runs in the contest.

Kyle Kegley, Alijah Keen, Chris Bood and Hunter Bentley combined to strike out one, walk seven and give up 11 hits. Kegley suffered the loss.

Nate Hall had a double and single in the game, while Conor Becker hit three singles.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead claimed an 11-1 win at home against Elgin Friday.

The score was tied at 1-1 midway through the third inning, but the Indians scored once in their half of that frame and once more in the fourth before putting the game away with an eight-run fifth.

Alex Coder earned the win, striking out two and giving up three hits in the contest. Isaac George had three hits for the Indians, while Cory Conant and Tyler Bland both added two.

The team then lost a wild one at Westland on Saturday. Despite a six-run seventh-inning comeback, the Indians fell short by a 21-19 margin. Westland led 9-3 after two innings, but MG battled back to within a 10-8 margin after the third. However, they were outscored 7-2 over the next two innings and weren’t quite able to get out of that hole.

Conant, George, Alex Clark and Bland combined to strike out four, walk eight and give up 17 hits. MG finished with 13 hits in the game, with Clark having a home run and single and Conant adding a double. Also, Coder, Bland and Jacob Lodge all had two hits and George finished with four RBIs.

