Cardington athletes recognized by Board

Winter sports athletes were recognized by Supt. Brian Petrie during the April 10 meeting of the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education.

Petrie congratulated the boys and girls basketball programs and the boys and girls bowling teams for their accomplishments.

The Varsity Boys Basketball MOAC Blue Division Co-Champions were coached by Rodney Brown, MOAC Coach of the year and District 11 Coach of the year. Assistant coaches were JP Linkous, Riley Thomas, Shane Chapman and Lyle Reppart.

Petrie cited Devin Pearl, MOAC first team, MOAC Player of the Year, District 11 first team and Player of the Year, AP All-District first team and AP All-Ohio third team; Garrett Wagner, MOAC second team, District 11 First team, AP All-District honorable mention; Derek Goodman MOAC honorable mention, District 11 second team, AP All-District honorable mention; Luke McCarrell, District 11 honorable mention; and team members Dylan Goodman, Austin Yake, Nate Craig, Nate Warren, Skyler Bowling, Cody Long and Cade Ruehrmund.

The varsity girls basketball team, Blue Division champions for the third consecutive year, was coached by Jamie Edwards, who was named coach of the year and assistant coaches Scott Hardwick, Kevin Fitzpatrick and junior varsity coach Kirsten Ebert.

Petrie congratulated Kyndall Spires, first team MOAC, MOAC Player of the Year, District 11 first team, AP All-District honorable mention; Sage Brannon, first team MOAC, District 11 first team, AP All-District, second team, honorable mention All-Ohio; Casey Bertke, honorable mention MOAC, District 11 second team; Kynlee Edwards, second team MOAC, District 11 second team, AP All-District honorable mention; and Paige Clinger, District 11 honorable mention; and team members Taylor Reppart, Alyson Adams, Nadia Kerman, Jessica Shook and Alex Maceyko.

Girls bowling team members cited were Addie Wilhelm, named MOAC girls first team; Brea Arnold, second team MOAC. Arnold was MOAC tournament Blue Division Champ and qualified for State Tournament; Makenzie Blake and Laynee Wilson, honorable mention MOAC.

MOAC Boys first team picks were Austin Edgell, Bowler of the Year MOAC, and Blake Clapham. Named to second team MOAC were Matt Craig and Dallas Crum.

These athletes were given a huge round of applause by those in attendance at this meeting.

By Evelyn Long

Connect with us at [email protected]

