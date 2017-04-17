Sports Briefs

Wednesday, April 19

• Cardington at Mount Gilead, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

• Highland at Centerburg, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

• Elgin at Northmor, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

Thursday, April 20

• Cardington at Fredericktown, softball, 5:15 p.m.

Friday, April 21

• Mount Gilead at Grandview Heights, track and field, 5 p.m.

• Elgin at Highland, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

• Mount Gilead at East Knox, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

• Northmor at Fredericktown, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

• Cardington at Hardin Northern, track and field, 9 a.m.

• Highland at Mount Vernon Relays, track and field, 9 a.m.

• Northmor at Upper Sandusky, track and field, 9:30 a.m.

• Clear Fork at Highland, baseball, 10 a.m.

• Northmor at Hillsdale, baseball, 10 a.m.

• Cardington at Galion, baseball, 11 a.m.

• Highland at Olentangy, softball, 11 a.m.

• Cardington at Hartley, softball, noon.

Monday, April 24

• Highland at Westerville Central, track and field, 5 p.m.

• Cardington at Elgin, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

• Highland at Northmor, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

• Fredericktown at Mount Gilead, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday, April 25

• Plymouth at Cardington, track and field, 4:30 p.m.

• Mount Gilead at Centerburg, baseball, 5:15 p.m.