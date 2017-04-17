Sports Briefs

Wednesday, April 19
• Cardington at Mount Gilead, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.
• Highland at Centerburg, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.
• Elgin at Northmor, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.
Thursday, April 20
• Cardington at Fredericktown, softball, 5:15 p.m.
Friday, April 21
• Mount Gilead at Grandview Heights, track and field, 5 p.m.
• Elgin at Highland, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.
• Mount Gilead at East Knox, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.
• Northmor at Fredericktown, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.
Saturday, April 22
• Cardington at Hardin Northern, track and field, 9 a.m.
• Highland at Mount Vernon Relays, track and field, 9 a.m.
• Northmor at Upper Sandusky, track and field, 9:30 a.m.
• Clear Fork at Highland, baseball, 10 a.m.
• Northmor at Hillsdale, baseball, 10 a.m.
• Cardington at Galion, baseball, 11 a.m.
• Highland at Olentangy, softball, 11 a.m.
• Cardington at Hartley, softball, noon.
Monday, April 24
• Highland at Westerville Central, track and field, 5 p.m.
• Cardington at Elgin, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.
• Highland at Northmor, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.
• Fredericktown at Mount Gilead, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.
Tuesday, April 25
• Plymouth at Cardington, track and field, 4:30 p.m.
• Mount Gilead at Centerburg, baseball, 5:15 p.m.