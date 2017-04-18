Highland baseball overcomes MG Monday

By Rob Hamilton

[email protected]

Highland broke open a close game late to defeat Mount Gilead by a 7-1 margin on Monday.

The Scots scored in both the second and third innings to take a 2-0 lead, but MG responded with a run in the top of the fifth to cut their deficit in half. However, host Highland picked up two in their half of the inning and then added three more in the sixth to put the game away.

Max Schreiber earned the win, as he and Kyle Munday combined to pitch a three-hitter. Tate Tobin, Matty Reid, Mack Anglin, Reese Weissenfluh and Bryce Geiger all had two-hit days for the Scots, with Tobin, Anglin and Weissenfluh adding one double each.

For the Indians, Trevor McCoy and Cory Conant saw time on the mound, with McCoy being the pitcher of record.

Northmor Knights

Northmor was edged by host East Knox in a 7-6 baseball game on Monday.

The Bulldogs scored in each of the first three innings to take a 4-0 lead, but Northmor bounced back with a six-run fifth to take the lead. That advantage would be short-lived, though, as EK scored three times in their half of that inning to take a one-run lead, which held up the rest of the way.

Sam Eichorn, Chris Bood and Alijah Keen combined to strike out five and walk three, while giving up eight hits. Keen took the loss in relief.

The Knights got five hits as a team, with Jordan Wiseman tallying a double.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS