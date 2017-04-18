Mount Gilead softball wins on road against Highland

By Rob Hamilton

Mount Gilead claimed a league softball win on the road against Highland Monday by a 3-2 count.

MG struck for two runs in the first inning, but the Scots rallied to tie the game with two in the second on a two-run homer by Harlee Steck. The game would stay tied until the seventh inning, when MG’s McKenzie Bump cracked a solo shot off Lucy Smith to provide the decisive run.

Northmor Knights

Struggles with runners in scoring position doomed Northmor in a 5-3 loss at East Knox Monday. The Knights got seven hits and drew four walks in the game, but were held to three runs.

Two of those were scored in the first inning to give the Knights an early lead, but East Knox scored four in the third to take control of the game. Northmor got one in the fifth inning to get within one run, but wouldn’t score the rest of the way, as the Bulldogs got an insurance run in the sixth frame.

“The girls played really well tonight,” said Knight coach Russ Montgomery. “We were 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position. Going into the second half of the season, we have to improve this aspect of the game.”

Shelbey Lilly struck out six, walked two and gave up six hits to suffer the loss. Offensively, the Knights got two hits from Cristianna Boggs.

