Mount Gilead boys’ track wins at Loudonville

The Mount Gilead boys’ track team claimed the team title at Saturday’s Loudonville Invitational, topping the 12-team crowd with 135 points. Northmor was second with 103 and Cardington finished 11th with 16.

MG’s team of Nicholas Weiss, Kyle White, Casey White and Austin Hallabrin took first in the 3200 relay with a time of 8:21.87. Hallabrin and Weiss also teamed with Brandon Stevens and Colten Clark to win the 1600 relay in 3:35.23 and Hallabrin also added wins in the 1600 in 4:32.21 and the 800 in 1:57.37. Stevens claimed the 400 in 52.67 and White won the 3200 in 10:31.31.

The 800 relay team of Drake McCallen, Liam Dennis, Dustin Fraizer and Stevens was second, as was Weiss in the 800.

Connor Page was third in the 110 hurdles, as was the 400 relay team of McCallen, Page, Fraizer and Bryceton Gaines. Dennis took third in the 300 hurdles and Stevens added a third-place finish in the long jump.

Northmor’s Kolton Smith won the 110 hurdles in 15.53, while James Walker finished first in the high jump with an effort of 6’. Also winning an event was Demetrius Johnson, who won the long jump with an effort of 22’5.5”.

Johnson also was second in the 100, as was Walker in the 300 hurdles. The team’s 800 relay of Anthony Petulla, Drew Zoll, Wyatt Lessick and Calvin Komer also finished second.

Also, the 1600 relay of Johnson, Zoll, Komer and Walker finished third in the 1600 relay, as did Tony Martinez in the pole vault and Smith in the high jump.

Cardington was paced by Mason Goers, who was third in both the 100 and 200.

In the girls’ meet, Rittman won with 111.5. Mount Gilead finished fifth of 13 squads with 67, Cardington took seventh with 57 and Northmor took eighth with 43.

The Indians took first in the 3200 relay, as Micah James, Hannah Bush, Baylee Hack and Darcy Picker finished the race in 10:21.4. Hack added a win in the 3200, finishing in 12:11.21.

Picker also was second in the 800 for MG.

For Cardington, Nadia Kerman won the shot put with an effort of 35’9” and also was third in the discus.

Sage Brannon took second in the long jump, while Alicia McElwee was third. Lilly Grooms was third in the 300 hurdles and pole vault.

Hope Miracle won the pole vault for Northmor, clearing 8’6”. Also, the team’s 3200 relay quartet of Julianna Ditullio, Rachel Morrison, Samantha Peters and Maddie Jordan placed third.

