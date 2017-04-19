East Knox boys top Northmor Tuesday

By Rob Hamilton

East Knox picked up a second win over Northmor in two days on Tuesday when they claimed a 10-5 win at Northmor.

The Knights scored one in the first inning, but EK tallied five in the second to take the lead. Northmor responded with three in the bottom of the second to close within a 5-4 margin, but the Bulldogs got one in both the third and fourth frames and three in the fifth to open up some breathing room.

Kyle Kegley suffered the loss as he and Hunter Bentley combined to strike out six, walk five and give up 11 hits. Northmor tallied seven hits in the game, with Wyatt Reeder, Mostyn Evans and Nate Hall all getting two.

