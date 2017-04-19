Northmor, Highland win Tuesday games

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor avenged their Monday loss to East Knox by defeating the Bulldogs by an 8-5 margin on Tuesday.

The host Knights took a 3-1 lead in the first inning and never trailed in the game. East Knox scored two in the top of the third to tie it at 3-3, but Northmor got two in their half of that inning to go in front. After EK tallied one in the top of the fourth, the Knights responded with one in the bottom of the inning and got two more in the fifth.

Shelbey Lilly struck out three and scattered nine hits to earn the win. Cristianna Boggs finished with a triple and two singles, while Lydia Farley, Aly Blunk, Andrea Weis and Lilly all had two hits.

Highland Scots

Highland rebounded in softball with a 12-7 win at Bexley on Tuesday.

The Scots got out to a fast start, scoring five runs in both the first and third innings to take a 10-2 lead. They would lead 12-3 going into the final inning, when Bexley scored four runs to get within a five-score margin.

Lucy Smith earned the win in the game, as the Scots tallied their 11 runs on seven hits. Both Abby O’Bryant and Kelsey Walters had multiple hits in the game.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead fell to Elgin on Tuesday by an 18-3 margin.

Both Hailey Dean and McKenzie Bump had doubles for the Indians in the game. Makayla Hill took the loss on the mound.

