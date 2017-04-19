Mid-Ohio VIP passes on sale through May 1

Season passes are on sale now providing access to all four major spectator events happening at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course this summer. While anticipation builds for the season-opening Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio in June, fans purchasing a 2017 Mid-Ohio VIP Race Pass may also attend numerous club events typically not open to the public happening almost every weekend now through fall at the 2.4-mile, 15-turn permanent road course in Lexington, Ohio.

The 2017 Mid-Ohio VIP Race Pass offers a tremendous value with access to all the action starting at $225. It includes weekend general admission, reserved grandstand seat, paddock pass (access not available for Mid-Ohio Challenge), infield parking where applicable by event, plus savings vouchers on concessions and souvenirs purchased at the track. After May 1, the price increases to $325.

“We are looking forward to another spectacular season at Mid-Ohio with our schedule coming to a dramatic finish with our two largest events capping off our pro spectator events,” said Craig Rust, President of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. “The Mid-Ohio VIP Race Pass is one of the best fan values in all of sports especially with the extra access it provides to the amateur racing and car club activities featured at the track all season long.”

The Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course schedule will include the following events in 2017:

Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio – June 23-25

AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days – July 7-9

The Honda Indy 200 (Verizon IndyCar Series event) – July 28-30

Mid-Ohio Challenge (NASCAR Xfinity event) – August 11-12

Visit www.midohio.com/eventcalendar for the complete race and club event calendar.

Other exclusive benefits included in the 2017 Mid-Ohio VIP Race Pass are an All-Access Grid Walk prior to the Verizon IndyCar Series race on July 30 and early access to the track starting at 10 a.m. EDT on the Thursday prior to each of the four events. As an added bonus, those who purchase the season pass are automatically entered to win a two-seater ride in an Indy car around the track, an enrollment in The Mid-Ohio School’s Acura High Performance Course for a day behind the wheel of training and excitement at Mid-Ohio, or possibly a hospitality pass for two upgrade. The full benefits of the Mid-Ohio VIP Race pass can be found at midohio.com/VIP.

Individual event tickets, tent camping and motorhome passes are also on sale for all four spectator race weekends. Available now through Monday, May 1, advanced pricing offers a saving of $5 to $25 depending on the level of ticket and camping purchased.

To purchase Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course season passes or event tickets, visit www.midohio.com/tickets or call 419-884-4000 during business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT, Monday to Friday.