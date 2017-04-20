Highland, Northmor baseball teams drop league games

By Rob Hamilton

Highland suffered a narrow loss at the hands of Centerburg on Wednesday by a 2-1 margin.

The host Trojans scored in the bottom of the fifth inning to take the lead, but Highland tied things up when Mack Anglin doubled in Tate Tobin. However, Centerburg would get the winning run in the bottom of the seventh off reliever Kyle Munday.

Mack Anglin struck out six and gave up four hits in five innings, only giving up an unearned run.

Northmor Knights

A big fifth inning boosted Elgin past host Northmor on Wednesday.

The game was tied at 2-2 entering that inning, but the Comets put four runs on the board to move in front. Northmor got two in the bottom of the frame, but couldn’t add to their total. Elgin added an insurance run in the top of the fifth inning.

Alijah Keen, Chris Bood, Sam Eichorn and Hunter Bentley all pitched for the Knights, combining to strike out eight, walk nine and give up 10 hits. Eichorn was the pitcher of record in the game, although all four runs credited to him were unearned. Northmor committed three errors in the game.

Tyler Kegley had two hits in the contest, while Nate Hall added a double that drove in a pair of runs.

