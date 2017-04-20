Cardington, Highland earn big softball wins Wednesday

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington gave up an early run to Mount Gilead on Wednesday, but bounced back to take a 15-2 win in the road league game.

After giving up one run in the first inning, the Pirates scored two in the second and eight in the third to jump in front by a 10-1 margin on their way to winning in five innings.

Casey Bertke picked up the win for Cardington, while Makenna McClure earned the save. Kierston George had a home run and single for the Pirates, Alyson Adams added two doubles and a single, Aliie Moore had a double and two singles and Brooklyn Whitt contributed a double and single.

For Mount Gilead, Hailey Dean led the offense with a double. Makayla Hill took the loss.

Highland Scots

Highland earned a decisive win at Centerburg on Wednesday, claiming a 21-1 win behind a 25-hit attack.

The score was only 1-0 after two innings, but the Scots got five in the third, 10 in the fourth and five more in the fifth to turn a close game into a blowout.

During that 10-run fourth, Harlee Steck hit a three-run homer to pace the offense. Morgan Wilhelm, Bridget Oder and Abby O’Bryant all had two doubles, while Kaitlyn Carney and Katie Coffee had one two-base hit each. On the mound, Lucy Smith pitched a one-hitter to take the win.

Northmor Knights

Northmor fell victim to two big innings in losing 11-4 to Elgin at home Wednesday.

The Knights led 1-0 going into the third frame, but gave up five runs to the Comets, who duplicated that feat in the fifth to take a 10-1 advantage that would hold up through the final innings.

Cristianna Boggs had a triple and single, while Lydia Farley had a triple, Andrea Weis added four hits and Aly Blunk had two. Shelbey Lilly gave up 16 hits in the contest to suffer the loss.

