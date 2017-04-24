Highland girls split pair of Saturday games

By Rob Hamilton

Highland fell to Elgin on Friday by a 9-3 margin in league play.

The host Scots gave up five runs in the first inning and two more in the second to fall into a 7-0 hole they were unable to escape. Morgan Wilhelm led the Highland offense with two hits, while Lucy Smith suffered the loss.

The team split a pair of games on Saturday, losing to Olentangy and defeating Dublin Coffman.

In their 2-0 loss to Olentangy, Smith lost a pitchers’ duel, as her offense could only muster four hits, two by Mattie Ruehrmund.

The Scots then edged Coffman by a 7-6 margin in eight innings. Coffman jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the first inning, but four runs by Highland in the fourth and two more in the fifth helped tie the game at six. Highland then broke that tie with an eighth-inning run to earn the win.

Ruehrmund had three hits, including a double. Abby O’Bryant added a double and single, Kaitlyn Carney had a double and Bridget Oder and Wilhelm both had two hits.

Northmor Knights

Northmor only mustered four hits in falling 8-1 at Fredericktown on Friday.

Cristianna Boggs had a double and single, while Andrea Weis added a double for the team, who fell in an early 4-0 hole and never could recover. On the mound, Shelbey Lilly surrendered nine hits and four walks, while striking out three.

