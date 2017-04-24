Highland takes two from Elgin Friday

By Rob Hamilton

Highland swept Elgin in a Friday doubleheader. In the first game, which was continued after being suspended on April 5 due to weather, the Scots finished on top by an 8-5 margin, as Max Schreiber earned the win and Colton Liszkai picked up the save.

Schreiber got eight strikeouts in 4.1 innings of work. Tate Tobin had two hits, including a triple, while Jarin Vasquez hit a three-run homer for his first career blast.

Then, the Scots scored two runs in the first inning and one in the second to take an early lead on the Comets that they would never relinquish in taking a 6-1 win. Sam LoPiccolo struck out a career-best nine batters in picking up win, while

Kyle Munday added three more Ks in earning the save. The two only gave up five hits in the game, while Highland got nine.

Tobin, LoPiccolo and Drew Duncan all had a double and single in the game. Matty Reid added two hits, while Reese Weissenfluh tallied a double.

The squad lost a shootout on Saturday when visiting Clear Fork tallied a 19-8 win.

The two teams combined for 28 hits in the game, with Mack Anglin getting three for Highland and Lane Ballard, Tobin and LoPiccolo all getting two. Jack Weaver suffered the loss in the game, while Reid and Weissenfluh also saw action on the mound.

Northmor Knights

Northmor was held to two hits on Friday in a 5-0 loss at Fredericktown. Hunter Bentley, Sam Eichorn and Mostyn Evans combined to strike out four and walk two, while giving up 10 hits. Bentley suffered the loss for the Knights.

On Saturday, Northmor competed in a four-team wood bat tournament hosted by Hillsdale. In their first game, the Knights were edged 7-6 by Waterford. A slow start hurt Northmor, as they trailed 6-2 after two innings of play and their comeback bid fell barely short.

Chris Bood took the loss. He, Hunter Mariotti and Eichorn combined to strike out five, walk nine and give up 11 hits. Offensively, doubles were hit by Alijah Keen and Austin Wheeler, while Wyatt Reeder and Jordan Wiseman both had two hits.

The Knights would bounce back, though, topping Mansfield Christian 10-4 to close their day. Northmor trailed 2-0 going into the bottom of the second inning, but scored five runs then and three more in the third to pull away from their opponents.

Mostyn Evans earned the win, as he and Reeder struck out nine, walked four and scattered five hits. Conor Becker tallied a home run and single for Northmor, while Evans finished with a double and single. Keen and Conan Becker both had two hits in the game.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead continued to struggle defensively in losing 18-7 at East Knox Friday.

The Indians surrendered 18 hits and committed seven errors in the loss, while only mustering three hits of their own in the game, which was shortened to five innings.

Evan Edwards had a triple and single to tally two of MG’s three hits. Cory Conant and Trevor McCoy handled pitching duties in the game, striking out two and walking one.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807.